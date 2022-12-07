Retired soldier Vilas Naik
DeTect: Was ex-serviceman thrashed in train by passengers?

While sharing this video, users alleged that members of the minority community had thrashed this young ex-serviceman.
Dt Next Bureau

NEW DELHI: A recent viral video depicts a person narrating an episode involving an attack on him in a train.

Alt News found that Vilas Naik, a retired soldier, had a scuffle with the pantry car staff of the Swarna Jayanti Express going from Hazrat Nizamuddin to Visakhapatnam.

Although, he never claimed that he was beaten up by Muslims, the incident was given a false communal spin.

