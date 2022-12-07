DeTect: Was ex-serviceman thrashed in train by passengers?

NEW DELHI: A recent viral video depicts a person narrating an episode involving an attack on him in a train.

While sharing this video, users alleged that members of the minority community had thrashed this young ex-serviceman.

Alt News found that Vilas Naik, a retired soldier, had a scuffle with the pantry car staff of the Swarna Jayanti Express going from Hazrat Nizamuddin to Visakhapatnam.

Although, he never claimed that he was beaten up by Muslims, the incident was given a false communal spin.