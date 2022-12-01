Image of NATO meet shared with false claim

NEW DELHI: Last week at the G20 summit in Bali, leaders were informed of a missile attack in Przewodow, in Poland near the border with Ukraine. In the context of this critical situation, US President Biden called for an emergency meeting of like-minded leaders.
A photo of the emergency meeting was also shared across social media. A critic of PM Modi tweeted a photo of the meeting with the caption, “India’s Vishwaguru Modi missing.”
Alt News found that the meeting did not include India because it is neither a NATO nor a G7 member.
First published on www.altnews.in
