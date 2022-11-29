TruthExposed
Amit Malviya makes false claim about Rahul’s ‘aarti’
Following this, Amit Malviya, the in-charge of BJP’s national IT department tweeted a short video saying if Rahul Gandhi had known that aarti is performed clockwise, he would not have made a spectacle of himself in public.
NEW DELHI: Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi recently performed aarti at the Narmada Ghat in Madhya Pradesh’s Omkareshwar as part of the ongoing ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’. Following this, Amit Malviya, the in-charge of BJP’s national IT department tweeted a short video saying if Rahul Gandhi had known that aarti is performed clockwise, he would not have made a spectacle of himself in public. Alt News ran a check and found that the Congress leader was indeed performing the aarti in the right direction, i.e. clockwise.
