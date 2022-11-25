DeTect: Honour killing falsely shared as love jihad case

CHENNAI: Several netizens have recently shared images of a young woman’s remains found on the Yamuna Expressway, with the claim that she had been murdered by a member of the minority community.

An MLA also tweeted these images with the claim that the woman was a victim of ‘Love Jihad’. Alt News spoke to Mathura Police which confirmed that upon interrogating the victim’s family, the police found that the victim had married someone despite her parents’ disapproval. The victim’s father shot her twice and then drove to the Yamuna Expressway where they discarded her body.