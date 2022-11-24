Old video of Macron being slapped goes viral again

CHENNAI: A six-second-long clip of a civilian slapping French President Emmanuel Macron while he is interacting with the public has gone viral on social media.

A netizen posted the video on Twitter with the caption “Emmanuel Macron got slapped again”. Alt News performed a keyword search on YouTube using relevant phrases and came across a video from June last year when President Macron was slapped by an individual. By verifying the video, it was confirmed that the old video has been shared with a false narrative that Macron was slapped once again.