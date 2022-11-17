DeTect: Faith of Delhi murder-accused hotly debated online

Soon after the news of the alleged murder of Shraddha Walker (26) in Delhi’s Mehrauli by her partner became public, the religion of the accused, Aftab Ameen Poonawalla became a bone of contention on social media. Several netizens claimed on various sites that his surname is similar to that of a Parsi or a Hindu. However, Alt News found that based on Poonawalla’s own admission on his Instagram page and the FIR copy, he is Muslim by religion.