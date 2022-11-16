DeTect: Did PM halt Ukraine war for evacuating Indians?

Recently, several prominent BJP leaders claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had intervened to stop the war between Russia and Ukraine for some hours so that Indian students caught in the conflict could be evacuated and brought back to India. Union Home Minister Amit Shah had also said that at the request of Modi, Russia and Ukraine agreed on a 72-hour ceasefire to facilitate the evacuation of Indian students. Alt News ran a check and found that this information has been debunked by the Ministry of External Affairs itself.