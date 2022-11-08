DeTect: No evidence of Indian syrups causing kidney diseases

CHENNAI: This October, WHO put out an alert about paediatric medicines identified in Gambia, west Africa. The cough syrups manufactured by an Indian firm were “potentially linked with acute kidney injuries and 66 deaths among children,” said the report. Weeks later, reports spoke about the death of 99 children in Indonesia due to acute kidney failure after allegedly taking ‘Indian-made’ cough syrup. Alt News confirmed that the Indonesian government has not released any details suggesting a rise in such injuries among children due to Indian-made drugs.

