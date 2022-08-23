DeTect: Kejriwal falsely credited with strategising for Sunak

CHENNAI: Recently, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal shared an online news report that said a glimpse of the “Kejriwal Model” can be seen in the UK general elections”. The report compares UK prime ministerial candidate Rishi Sunak’s promise to provide more money to help people cope with the UK energy crisis, to Kejriwal’s promise of free electricity in the 2020 Delhi elections and the assembly elections in Punjab in the recent past. Alt News found that the website in question is a dubious one, with no info on the editorial team. So the report is a fabricated one.

First published on www.altnews.in