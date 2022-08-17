TruthExposed
DeTect: Photo of CWG medalists shared with misleading claim
The image was shared with the claim that it was clicked during the farmers’ protest.
NEW DELHI: After the end of the Commonwealth Games, a photo has gone viral.
In the photo, wrestlers Bajrang Punia, Deepak Punia and Ravi Kumar Dahiya are seen sitting on a stage along with farmer leader Rakesh Tikait.
The image was shared with the claim that it was clicked during the farmers’ protest.
Alt News ran a check and found that the Sarvjati Kisan Garib Manch had organised a felicitation ceremony for the winners of the Tokyo Olympics in Kharkhoda, Sonipat.
Tikait was also present at this ceremony.
