Did Christians pray to deity for building church?

NEW DELHI: A photo of a nun offering prayers to Ganesha has gone viral. It appears to be a religious gathering with the presence of a few children in school uniforms and some men in formals. On top of the image, a Tamil message reads, “To prevent obstacles while building the church, they are doing a Ganapati pooja.” Alt News ran a reverse image search and found that the picture pertains to an interfaith celebration of Children’s Day in Sammanthurai, Sri Lanka where it is common for people of all faiths to participate in the fest.