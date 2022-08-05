DeTect: Was panchayat secretary beaten up by BJP man in MP?

A recent viral video depicts a man beating another with a baton. He also abuses the man, forces him to kneel and then continues to beat him mercilessly. A replica of the BJP party symbol is visible on a table. It is claimed that this is an incident from Rewa in Madhya Pradesh where a BJP leader had mercilessly beaten the panchayat secretary. Alt News ran a check and found that a four-month-old video of a man being beaten up in Shahjahanpur, UP owing to personal enmity, was shared with the aforementioned false claim.
