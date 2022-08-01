DeTect: Unrelated video shared as police thrashing Kanwaris

NEW DELHI: A video clip of cops lathi-charging people in front of a temple has gone viral with the claim that Kolkata policemen are beating up the Kanwar Yatra pilgrims at the behest of West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee.
The video has a Hindi text superimposed on it.
The Kanwar Yatra is the pilgrimage of devotees of Shiva (also known as Kanvaria) to various sacred sites.
Alt News ran a reverse image search and found that the video depicts cops beating up people outside the Ahiritola Ghat in Kolkata for defying Covid restrictions.
Visit news.dtnext.in to explore our interactive epaper!
Download the DT Next app for more exciting features!
Click here for iOS
Click here for Android