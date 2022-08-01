DeTect: Unrelated video shared as police thrashing Kanwaris

NEW DELHI: A video clip of cops lathi-charging people in front of a temple has gone viral with the claim that Kolkata policemen are beating up the Kanwar Yatra pilgrims at the behest of West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee.

The video has a Hindi text superimposed on it.

The Kanwar Yatra is the pilgrimage of devotees of Shiva (also known as Kanvaria) to various sacred sites.

Alt News ran a reverse image search and found that the video depicts cops beating up people outside the Ahiritola Ghat in Kolkata for defying Covid restrictions.