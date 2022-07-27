TruthExposed

Dr Ambedkar misquoted on account of Murmu

The quote in Hindi reads, “The day a tribal woman becomes the President of India, reservation should be abolished in the country.”
Dt Next Bureau

Droupadi Murmu became the 15th President of India on July 25. A quote, allegedly attributed to Dr BR Ambedkar has since gone viral. The quote in Hindi reads, “The day a tribal woman becomes the President of India, reservation should be abolished in the country.” Based on inputs from Hari Narke, the editor of Writings & Speeches of Dr Ambedkar (vol 17 to 22), there is no evidence to suggest the aforementioned comments were made by Dr Ambedkar.

