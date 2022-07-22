Old clip of landslide shared as visuals from Nashik

Last week, media outlets reported a landslide near Gujarat’s Saputara region. As per reports, the landslide occurred on July 11 and disrupted the road connectivity to the remote areas of the district for eight to twenty-four hours. The calamity also affected the roadways from Gujarat to Nashik. Against this backdrop, a video of a landslide has been aired allegedly depicting the landslide in Nashik. Alt News found that the viral clip of the landslide in Saputara is actually an old video and was available in the public domain much before the incident took place.