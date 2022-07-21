TruthExposed

UP police debunk claim of namaz at LuLu Mall

A few days later, three men recited Hanuman chalisa sitting right below a notice forbidding religious prayers in the mall. All of them were arrested.
CHENNAI: Two weeks ago, an unidentified group of men offered namaz inside LuLu Mall in Lucknow. Shortly after, an FIR was filed by the mall’s authorities. A few days later, three men recited Hanuman chalisa sitting right below a notice forbidding religious prayers in the mall. All of them were arrested. Subsequently, many newspapers misreported that the miscreants from the first incident were non-Muslims, who had undertaken the namaz to malign the community. But, the UP police clarified this by reporting that the miscreants belonged to the minority community.

