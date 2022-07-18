Video of Modi being awarded in UAE shared falsely

CHENNAI: A video of PM Narendra Modi being felicitated with a gold chain has gone viral. It was claimed that the “sultan of Arab” welcomed Modi with a 170 tola (1982.71 gm) gold chain. This video is being shared in the context of Modi’s recent visit to the UAE. Alt News found that it was an old video of Modi being conferred with the UAE’s highest civil honour that was shared with a misleading claim that suggested that this had happened during Modi’s recent trip to the Gulf nation.