DeTect: Image of young Modi performing handstand is fake

CHENNAI: A video of an individual performing a handstand, and walking around a temple has gone viral. Many netizens shared this video with captions in Hindi claiming that this is a video of a 26-year-old Narendra Modi performing yoga at the monastery of Sadhu Dayanand in Rishikesh. Alt News found that in the video, an individual in the background is seen with a face mask on. This proves that the video was most likely shot in the early phases of the coronavirus pandemic, hence it cannot feature a young PM Modi.
First published on www.altnews.in
