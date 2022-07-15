Truth Exposed: Schoolboy reciting Azaan not from Jharkhand

A clip of a primary school student rendering Azaan is going viral. Social media users have claimed that it is from a village in Jharkhand where 75% of the population is Muslim. The claim alleges that it is mandatory for Hindu children to also “recite Islamic prayers”. Alt News found a report which said the video was taken at the Hemlai Gyan Bikash Primary School, Mariani in Assam’s Jorhat district. The Assam education department has sent a show cause notice to the headmaster of the school after the student rendered Azaan during the prayer time in Gunotsav.
