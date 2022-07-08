Viral image of Murmu, Bhagwat was morphed

A photograph of the NDA’s presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu has gone viral. In the photo, we see Murmu praying before a portrait of a Hindu deity while standing next to Mohan Bhagwat, the Chief of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). It was insinuated that Murmu is “hand in gloves” with the Sangh and will be merely a puppet if elected. Alt News cropped out Murmu’s image and found that it was part of an image tweeted by Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren. The two had met in December 2020, proving that the viral image was morphed.

First published on www.altnews.in