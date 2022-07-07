Was Rahul criticised for opposing PM on Kashmir?

A viral video of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi shows him seated inside an aircraft when a woman asks him, “Children aren’t able to go out. If they step out to look for each other, they are caught.” It was claimed that Kashmiri Pandits living abroad asked Rahul why he was opposing the PM on the Kashmir issue. Alt News found the video is from August 2019 when Section 370 was repealed in J&K. A woman was telling Rahul about the challenges faced by people in Kashmir. The video was shared with the false claim that she had questioned his opposition to the PM on the Kashmir issue.

First published on www.altnews.in