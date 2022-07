A video of two men pouring beer on a Shivling has been circulating widely on social media. It is being claimed that the two men are members of the minority community who committed this act to provoke Hindus. Alt News ran a check and found that a newspaper report from June 27 stated that the video was shot near the Ghaggar river in Panchkula. After it went viral on social media, police arrested the two accused, Dinesh Kumar and Naresh Kumar.

First published on www.altnews.in