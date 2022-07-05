Staged video from Egypt targets Muslims in India

A 30-second viral clip shows a person in a burqa allegedly drugging a child in public and placing the boy inside a rickshaw with the help of a rickshaw driver (wearing a red shirt). The clip is being shared with the caption, “Protect your child from such people,” to target minorities in India. Alt News ran a reverse search and traced the video to Egypt. A Cairo-based journalist revealed that the video has been staged and was definitely shot in Egypt. Four people were arrested by the authorities for creating the staged video.

First published on www.altnews.in