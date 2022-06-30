BJP charges AAP with corruption in hospital case

TruthExposed

Accusing the Delhi government of corruption, they claimed a hospital supposed to be functional in Kirari does not exist even as media outlets reported that a 458-bed hospital was operating since June 28, 2020.
NEW DELHI: Recently, Delhi BJP leaders along with several media personnel, visited the proposed construction site of a hospital in Delhi's Kirari Assembly constituency. Accusing the Delhi government of corruption, they claimed a hospital supposed to be functional in Kirari does not exist even as media outlets reported that a 458-bed hospital was operating since June 28, 2020. Alt News found that the hospital's tender application had a deadline of August 11, 2021, and it could not possibly have been constructed by June 27, 2020.

