BJP charges AAP with corruption in hospital case

NEW DELHI: Recently, Delhi BJP leaders along with several media personnel, visited the proposed construction site of a hospital in Delhi’s Kirari Assembly constituency. Accusing the Delhi government of corruption, they claimed a hospital supposed to be functional in Kirari does not exist even as media outlets reported that a 458-bed hospital was operating since June 28, 2020. Alt News found that the hospital’s tender application had a deadline of August 11, 2021, and it could not possibly have been constructed by June 27, 2020.

First published on www.altnews.in