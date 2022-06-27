Did Buddhists clash with Muslims in Ladakh?

NEW DELHI: A TV channel recently showed a video of people marching on hilly terrain. The march was to create awareness for establishing a Gompa in Kargil, which has been pending since the 1960s. Gompa is a Tibetan institution that combines a shrine, a vihara and a meditation hall. The channel insinuated that a “clash” took place between the “peace-loving” Buddhist community and “radical Muslims”. Alt News found the channel had falsely claimed “clashes” had taken place in Ladakh, without providing an explanation of the nature of the stir. The video does not depict any violence, either verbal or physical.

First published on www.altnews.in