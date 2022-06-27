DeTect: Old video of Bhagwant Mann dancing shared as new

CHENNAI: A video of AAP leader Bhagwant Mann getting into argument with a few people standing before his convoy has gone viral.

After the convoy moves ahead of the people, Mann is seen dancing atop his car.

The video was shared with the caption, “The inappropriate behaviour of Punjab CM reflects his real personality. This is what happens when an underserving party chooses an undeserving person to be a CM.”

Alt News found the video is from the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections.

Mann was greeted with black flags in multiple rallies and each time he faced opposition, he increased the volume of the music and danced his way out.