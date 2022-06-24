DeTect: Video from farmers’ protest shared as Nupur’s arrest

CHENNAI: BJP’s Nupur Sharma has been “untraceable” following her controversial public remarks. She skipped an appearance at Narkeldanga police station in Kolkata and later sought reprieve for four weeks.

Against this backdrop, a video of a woman’s arrest is making the rounds with the claim that it was that of Sharma.

Alt News ran a check and found that the woman in the video is not Sharma, but Bhumi Birmi.

When contacted, she verified that the video was shot during the June 15 farmers’ protests at Taranagar, located in Rajasthan’s Churu district.