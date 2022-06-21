TruthExposed

DeTect: Fake letter portrays Amit Shah praising Nupur Sharma

A Special Task Force (STF) unit of Uttarakhand lodged an FIR in the matter against unidentified person(s) under multiple sections of the IPC and the IT Act.
DeTect: Fake letter portrays Amit Shah praising Nupur Sharma
Amit Shah
Dt Next Bureau

CHENNAI: A purported letter sent by Home Minister Amit Shah addressed to Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami has gone viral.

In the letter, it is alleged that Shah praised Nupur Sharma by calling her an “icon” to promote the RSS ideology and urging the CM to provide security to her.

Alt News found there were various grammatical errors in the letter, which is unusual for official communications, proving that it was a morphed letter.

A Special Task Force (STF) unit of Uttarakhand lodged an FIR in the matter against unidentified person(s) under multiple sections of the IPC and the IT Act.

Are you in Chennai?  Then click here to get our newspaper at your doorstep!! 

Amit Shah
Special Task Force
RSS ideology
Nupur Sharma
nupur sharma comment on muhammad
nupur sharma comment
BJP’s Nupur Sharma
Fake letter
Amit Shah praising Nupur Sharma

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in