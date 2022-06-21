DeTect: Fake letter portrays Amit Shah praising Nupur Sharma

CHENNAI: A purported letter sent by Home Minister Amit Shah addressed to Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami has gone viral.

In the letter, it is alleged that Shah praised Nupur Sharma by calling her an “icon” to promote the RSS ideology and urging the CM to provide security to her.

Alt News found there were various grammatical errors in the letter, which is unusual for official communications, proving that it was a morphed letter.

A Special Task Force (STF) unit of Uttarakhand lodged an FIR in the matter against unidentified person(s) under multiple sections of the IPC and the IT Act.