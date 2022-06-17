Morphed poster of 2015 film shared with false angle
Photo was clicked during Eid prayers in 2019 at the Al-Tawheed Mosque
The image of the child and the elderly man was shared with a false context in connection with the film.
Dt Next Bureau

Against the backdrop of the alleged derogatory remarks made by former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma about the Prophet which caused riots in India, a poster of a movie based on the life of the Prophet has gone viral. The image has been shared with an insensitive caption. Through a reverse search, Alt News found that the photo was clicked during Eid prayers in 2019 at the Al-Tawheed Mosque in Cairo. The image of the child and the elderly man was shared with a false context in connection with the film.

Nupur Sharma remark
BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma
Morphed poster of Prophet
Prophet remark

