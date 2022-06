Earlier this year, novelist Paulo Coelho tweeted a video from India. It shows CCTV footage where a physically challenged person is trying to fix a tricycle’s chain on a busy street. As he struggles with it, two school children stop by and help him, and aid him in hopping on his tricycle as well. This video gained over two million views as many assumed it was a real incident. Alt News found that this was one of many staged incidents that are now going viral on social media platforms.