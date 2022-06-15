Old video linked to protest in Kanpur against Sharma

An 18-second video clip of policemen carrying out a lathi charge has gone viral. It was claimed that the police thrashed ‘Jihadi stone pelters’ in Kanpur. The video is being shared in the context of the recent violence in Kanpur where Muslim organisations opposed now-suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma’s statements. Alt News found the Mumbra police in Maharashtra had informed in 2020 that this video is from the Kausa Sri Lanka area in Mumbra. After a dispute between the two factions, the police conducted a lathi charge to disperse the crowd.