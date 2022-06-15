TruthExposed

Old video linked to protest in Kanpur against Sharma

The video is being shared in the context of the recent violence in Kanpur where Muslim organisations opposed now-suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma’s statements.
Screengrab from the video
Dt Next Bureau

An 18-second video clip of policemen carrying out a lathi charge has gone viral. It was claimed that the police thrashed ‘Jihadi stone pelters’ in Kanpur. The video is being shared in the context of the recent violence in Kanpur where Muslim organisations opposed now-suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma’s statements. Alt News found the Mumbra police in Maharashtra had informed in 2020 that this video is from the Kausa Sri Lanka area in Mumbra. After a dispute between the two factions, the police conducted a lathi charge to disperse the crowd.

Nupur Sharma remark
Prophet row
BJP’s Nupur Sharma
BJP Prophet row
Nupur Sharma protest
Arrest Sharma
Kanpur violence

