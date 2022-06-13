Unrelated video linked to stir on Sharma’s remark

A video where a group of men can be seen brandishing guns has gone viral. It was claimed that the video is from Kanpur, where violence recently broke out after protests were carried out by members of the minority community against remarks made by a BJP spokesperson on the Prophet Muhammad. Alt News performed a reverse image search, which led to a tweet from May 2021. As per the caption, riots broke out between members of the same community in Dhaura Tanda village in Bhojipura, Bareilly, UP over the inflated prices of beef.