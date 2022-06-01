TruthExposed

DeTect: Punjab CM not with gangster Goldy Brar in photo

A man is seen congratulating Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann on his assuming of office. It was alleged that the person in the picture is Brar.
DeTect: Punjab CM not with gangster Goldy Brar in photo
Dt Next Bureau

Last week, a popular Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead. Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar took responsibility for the attack through a Facebook post. A screenshot of an FB account held by ‘Goldy Brar’ has now gone viral. A man is seen congratulating Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann on his assuming of office. It was alleged that the person in the picture is Brar. Alt News found that a man who shares the same name as that of the gangster had congratulated Mann after AAP’s win in the Punjab elections.

First published on www.altnews.in

DeTect
Truth exposed

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in