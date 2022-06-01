DeTect: Punjab CM not with gangster Goldy Brar in photo

Last week, a popular Punjabi singer and Congress leader Sidhu Moosewala was shot dead. Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar took responsibility for the attack through a Facebook post. A screenshot of an FB account held by ‘Goldy Brar’ has now gone viral. A man is seen congratulating Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann on his assuming of office. It was alleged that the person in the picture is Brar. Alt News found that a man who shares the same name as that of the gangster had congratulated Mann after AAP’s win in the Punjab elections.

First published on www.altnews.in