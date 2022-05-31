DeTect: The truth behind Cong leader’s tweet on Rajiv Gandhi

On the death anniversary of former PM Rajiv Gandhi, a Congress leader tweeted the following quote attributed to Gandhi: “When a big tree falls, the ground shakes.” It must be noted that this was said by Rajiv regarding the violence that occurred after Indira Gandhi’s assassination in 1984. The tweet was taken down and replaced with a different tweet focussed on development. The leader went on to deny that the earlier tweet was his. Using a Twitter bot ‘Tweet Stamp’, which captured a snapshot of the leader’s tweet, it was confirmed that the leader had modified his tweet later.

First published on www.altnews.in