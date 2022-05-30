Satirical story of executive’s arrest believed to be true

CHENNAI: A screenshot of an alleged tweet has gone viral on social media. The tweet carries an article that claims Pfizer’s Vice President has been arrested. It reads, “Pfizer VP charged with multiple counts of fraud by the US Federal Agents.” The message alleged that a leaked document shows only 12% efficacy for Pfizer’s COVID vaccine, and severe side effects. When Alt News checked the ‘about’ section of the source website, it found that the portal clearly states that the site is for entertainment purposes. The website publishes satirical articles.

First published on www.altnews.in