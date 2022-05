NEW DELHI: A video of locals in Rajasthan’s Dholpur pelting stones at policemen has gone viral on social media. Sharing the video, various users blamed members of the minority community for the attack.

Alt News performed a keyword search and came across a tweet by the editor of a regional daily who said the clash had broken out over alleged police brutality involving a man accused of sexual assault.

There are no reports that suggest that the violence was communally-motivated.