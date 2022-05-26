Pro-Pakistan slogans not raised in Hazaribagh

NEW DELHI: A video shot during a procession where people can be seen celebrating the victory of a newly-elected Panchayat Samiti member in Jharkhand’s Hazaribagh has gone viral.

Several BJP workers alleged that pro-Pakistan slogans were raised in this rally.

An FIR was registered against 62 people, of which 12 people have been named.

Alt News found the actual video related to the event. The slogan raised at the beginning has been interpreted as “Pakistan zindabad”. When played slowly, it is evident the slogan was “Choti cha zindabad” .