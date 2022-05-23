Iftar held at HDFC branch given false communal spin

NEW DELHI: Photos of an Iftar observance at an HDFC branch in Uttar Pradesh’s Barabanki have gone viral.

The incident took place during Ramzan in April within the bank premises. The caption says, “At an HDFC bank branch in Barabanki, roza, iftar and namaz are being offered on a regular basis.

This false pretence of “secularism” must be opposed.”

Alt News got in touch with a bank staffer who informed that the iftar gathering was aimed at connecting with all customers, regardless of religious affiliation.

This was given a false communal spin.