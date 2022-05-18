Video from B’desh shared with false communal angle

NEW DELHI: A video of a few men beating up youngsters atop a truck has gone viral. It was claimed that Hindus were being manhandled by Muslims in India. The video was shared in the backdrop of multiple instances of communal violence being reported during Hindu religious festivals in India. Alt News found that the incident took place during Eid celebrations in Chittagong, Bangladesh, when groups of unruly revellers played music loudly on trucks and caused public nuisance. Members of an Islamist group had beaten the youngsters to discipline them.