NEW DELHI: Congress party’s three-day conclave, Chintan Shivir, began in Udaipur on May 14. An image from the event was shared alleging that the Congress party promoted the colours of the Pakistani national flag by installing green and white fabric on the roof of the tent and saffron-coloured carpets on the floor. The Congress tweeted images from the same conclave, which show the entire roof of the tent, which includes all three colours of the Indian flag.

First published on www.altnews.in