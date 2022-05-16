Did Muskan flee from India without police permit?

KARNATAKA: Amid the ongoing dispute regarding the headscarf in Karnataka, which brought Mandya student Muskan Khan into the limelight, a news item has gone viral. It was claimed that

Muskan has left India without informing the police. There are also claims alleging that she has gone abroad to meet“terrorists”. Alt News spoke to a senior cop in Mandya who stated that Muskan visited Saudi Arabia for personal reasons for which police permission is not required . He added that no complaint has been filed against Muskan and her family

First published on www.altnews.in