Criticism of Nehru falsely attributed to lyricist

NEW DELHI: A video allegedly ascribed to Kavi Pradeep, the lyricist who penned the lyrics to the song ‘Ae Mere Watan Ke Logo’ has gone viral. An elderly man in the video criticises Nehru for the events that unfolded during the independence movement, which includes references to the partition and the formation of separate nations. Alt News contacted Kavi Pradeep’s daughter Mitul Pradeep, who explained the person in the video was not her father. She added that Kavi Pradeep had passed away 24 years ago. First published on www.altnews.in

