DeTect: Bangladeshi nationals falsely branded as infiltrators

CHENNAI: A video of a man conducting a vox-pop at Shaheen Bagh with men exiting a mosque after namaz has gone viral.

In this video, the interviewer is trying to determine the nationality of the people, which it turns out is Bangladeshi.

The interviewer then insinuates that the AAP government is offering free electricity and water to Bangladeshi nationals or more specifically Rohingya infiltrators residing in Shaheen Bagh.

Alt News found the people in the video have said that they had come to India for “embassy-related work” and that they will be returning to Bangladesh.