DeTect: Old photo of Shah with IAS officer shared falsely

CHENNAI: An image of BJP president Amit Shah and IAS officer Pooja Singhal has gone viral.

Netizens claimed that it was taken days before the Enforcement Directorate raided several locations linked to Singhal on May 6, 2022, and recovered cash worth Rs 19.31 crore.

Alt News found the image was shot during the Garib Kalyan Mela which was held on September 16, 2017 in Ranchi.

Shah and Singhal were both present at the event and they were pictured wearing identical attires as is seen in the viral image.