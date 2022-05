A video clip where a group of men can be seen brutally attacking a man with iron rods has gone viral. The video has been shared with a question asking whether the internet was shut down in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur so that Muslims could “kill” Hindus in broad daylight. Alt News found that in reality, a youth in Haryana’s Yamunanagar was brutally thrashed due to personal enmity. A video of this particular incident was shared with the false communal claim that Muslims thrashed a Hindu youth in Jodhpur.