On-road namaz ban did not provoke sloganeering

A video of a group of demonstrators raising slogans outside a mosque has gone viral. It has been claimed that Muslims staged a demonstration in Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh after they were stopped from offering prayers on the street. Alt News ran a check and found that the devout in Saharanpur did not raise chants after the administration “prohibited them from offering prayers on the road”. The slogans were raised after certain news personnel posed “provocative” questions to those exiting the mosque. The police said that the matter was resolved in minutes.