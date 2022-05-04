Functionary’s assault in Bangladesh communalised

A photo of a bloodied man tied to a tree was shared as a photo of Jitendra Kanti Guha, a local Hindu leader in Bangladesh’s Chittagong. It was claimed that Guha was attacked in a barbaric fashion by Mohammed Jasim, the local leader of the Awami League, for refusing to be a part of an iftar party. Alt News reached out to Imon Guha, son of Jitendra Guha. Imon confirmed that his father is indeed an Awami League leader and the attack was due to political rivalry within the party and not a hate crime due to his religious identity.