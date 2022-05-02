West Bengal vandalism video shared with false claim

A video clip is being shared with the claim that the Mahishasur Railway Station in West Bengal was “destroyed by Muslims” because the sound of a train’s horn “interrupted” their prayers. A Twitter user shared this video with the claim that the incident took place in Murshidabad. As per a news report, several protests were held against CAA-NRC in Murshidabad. During one such protest, Naopara Mahishasur Railway Station was vandalised. The claim that the ransacking was related to the namaz being interrupted is false.