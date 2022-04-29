Temple wasn’t razed in revenge for Jahangirpuri

Videos of temples being demolished in Rajasthan’s Alwar district have gone viral. It was claimed the Congress government in Rajasthan demolished temples seeking revenge for the demolition of Jama Masjid’s gate in Jahangirpuri. Alt News found an article that said the Alwar district administration carried out the demolition of encroachments on April 17 and 18, under the Rajgadh master plan. Therefore, this incident had clearly taken place before April 20, when Jama Masjid’s gate was demolished in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri.