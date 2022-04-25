Woman’s comment on BJP shared with misleading spin

A Kannada interview of Karnataka state BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel’s with a regional TV channel has gone viral. In the clip, a woman is allegedly heard lambasting Kateel and BJP for playing “divisive politics”. The video was shared with the same assertion that a woman criticised the BJP on regional television. Alt News reached out to the TV anchor Naveen Kumar Shetty, who hosted the said show. He confirmed that the video being circulated was edited and has been shared with false claims.

First published on www.altnews.in